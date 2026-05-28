WWE’s international expansion continues this weekend with WWE Clash in Italy, and according to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, the growing Clash brand has become one of the company’s premier events.

The “Clash” concept has evolved into a major overseas attraction for WWE in recent years, with successful installments taking place in Wales, Scotland, and Paris.

Ahead of Sunday’s event in Italy, Rhodes explained why he now considers the series to be part of WWE’s unofficial “Big Four” premium live events.

Speaking during an appearance on ESPN’s ‘Unsportsmanlike’ (full audio archive below), Rhodes surprisingly left Survivor Series off his personal list while putting the Clash shows in elite company.

“I wouldn’t put Survivor Series anymore,” he said. “These are my personal picks. Maybe Money in the Bank. Clash is coming up. The international appeal of it and the fact that it’s moving all around, I like that. My Big Four: WrestleMania, Clash, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble.”

Rhodes is set to headline WWE Clash in Italy on Sunday when he defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against Gunther in one of the most anticipated matches on the card.

Elsewhere in the interview, “The American Nightmare” also commented on the rising popularity of Danhausen, specifically pointing to the unique star’s massive success in merchandise sales.

According to Rhodes, Danhausen has quickly become one of WWE’s top merchandise movers, possibly *the* top seller in the company right now.

“I don’t know where I stand on him,” Rhodes said. “He’s part of the crew that does 8x10s early in the day. We do a stack of them and has a stack next to my stack. We’ve had a couple of moments sitting next to each other. Don’t have the best read on ‘very nice, very evil, very rich,’ but I think it’s safe to say Danhausen is one of the most popular people in all of WWE at the moment, and I don’t see it stopping.”

Rhodes went on to credit Danhausen for “taking over the merch game.”

“He overtook the mech game,” he continued. “There is all kind of market confusion because the WWE Shop website has a thing that people actually believe, but I’ll tell you who is the king right now in the merch game, it is Danhausen. He’s beating us all.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 5/31 for live WWE Clash In Italy Results coverage.