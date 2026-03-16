Cody Rhodes says he considers himself fortunate to be sharing the ring with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42, especially as the careers of several veteran WWE stars begin to wind down.

The Undisputed WWE Champion is set to defend his title against Orton at the upcoming event in Las Vegas. The match will mark Rhodes’ fourth consecutive WrestleMania main event appearance, continuing a streak that began when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Rhodes later headlined WrestleMania again in a Night 1 main event that featured Reigns and The Rock before facing Reigns once more in the Night 2 main event. Last year, Rhodes also competed in a major WrestleMania match against John Cena.

During an interview with Complex, Rhodes pushed back against the idea that his WrestleMania run is the result of favoritism or special treatment. Instead, he believes timing has simply worked in his favor.

“The idea that I got to wrestle John in his final WrestleMania and now I’m wrestling Randy in the same stadium?”

Rhodes suggested that the opportunity to face two of WWE’s most accomplished stars on such a stage is something he views as fortunate rather than planned.

“I’m really lucky.”

He also acknowledged that Orton’s time as an active competitor may not last forever.

“I don’t know how much longer Randy does it.”

Rhodes and Orton share a long history that dates back to their time together in the Legacy faction alongside Ted DiBiase Jr. Early in his career, Rhodes looked up to Orton after watching him become a breakout star during his time with Evolution.

Rhodes explained that their relationship evolved over time once they became teammates.

“One of the craziest things about Randy and my relationship was the dynamic shifted.”

According to Rhodes, while the dynamic between them changed as they grew closer, Orton remained an important influence on him as a performer.

“The area where he never was in trouble was how great of a teacher about wrestling he was.”

Rhodes even described Orton as a mentor figure he still hopes to impress when they step into the ring together.

“A sensei I wanted to impress.”