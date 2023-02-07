Cody Rhodes is slated to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. For now, the exact night the match will happen has yet to be confirmed, but it’s likely the second night.

Rhodes sat down with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes and was asked about the idea of having his brother and AEW star Dustin Rhodes there to celebrate a potential title win.

“Dustin (Rhodes) and I have a very unique relationship. Very unique. It’s almost like we’re at our optimum, at our peak as brothers when we’re together in the ring. I think we’ve both settled on the idea that, A, we never wanna tag team with each other ever again because as much fun as we had, we were at each other’s throats. We’re at a point where I love my brother so much and as I get closer to this, I think about him every day, I really do and that would be special, it would. It would take some people getting along to agree but, that also is very cart before horse because currently, what stands in front of me and I mean, there’s no hyperbole in what I say, is Roman Reigns. That’s currently what stands in front of me. As he refers to himself, of God tier. Buddy, this guy is the best of the best in terms of strength, in terms of conditioning. I mean 800-something days, can’t be argued. If you’re making a list and he (isn’t) number one, your list ain’t real. Can’t be argued and I’m not thinking about any type of victory lap or celebration other than I’m thinking about making sure I don’t get hit square in the mouth with a Superman Punch.”

