The NJPW wrestling faction known as The Bullet Club turns ten years old.

The group is widely considered one of the most important factions of the modern era due to the level of talent that has represented the group at some point in their careers. This includes Finn Balor (who formed Bullet Club), AJ Styles, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Jay White, The Good Brothers, and Cody Rhodes to name a few.

Speaking of the American Nightmare, he was one of the many superstars that spoke with Sports Illustrated about the Bullet Club reaching ten years in the industry. When asked about the group’s legacy Rhodes had this to say:

That group was known for kicking people’s ass and being volatile, but what I’ll always remember is the friendships. That’s the time in my life when I created a bond with three guys [former BC members Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks] that will never be shaken. Because of Bullet Club, we were able to change the wrestling world. I never would have got that without Finn Bálor, and I never would have reached that level without the Bullet Club. I am very grateful for the Bullet Club.

Bullet Club is currently being run by David Finlay, who recently captured the IWGP NEVER Openweight Championship at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku.