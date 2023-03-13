Cody Rhodes may be back with WWE, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t still keep track with all the happenings in AEW, especially their young roster.

The American Nightmare spoke about Julia Hart and Lee Johnson during a recent chat with Good Karma Wrestling, where he revealed that he continues to keep taps on the rising AEW stars as they were students in his Nightmare Factory school. Check out what Rhodes had to say about the pair in the highlights below.

On Julia Hart:

I’m very proud of Julia (Hart) because Julia came from the Nightmare Factory camps. So that’s like the question that anybody’s gonna ask, hey, how’s your school? Has anyone done anything? And we can name a few people who had experience already. But really she came from camp two, did the thing with the Varsity Blonds but she just took advantage of every opportunity she found. She was just hitting home runs and even maximizing her minutes and even small segments, big segments, whatever it might be. Just very proud.

How he keeps an eye on Hart and Lee Johnson:

I keep an eye on her and Lee (Johnson) from a distance. You give to them and one thing I’ve learned as a coach and such and even my role within management, give without expecting anything back. There are people who I hired and my wife hired that don’t even remember us anymore and that’s okay. You give without expecting to get back.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)