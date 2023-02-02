Cody Rhodes always knew he was money, and used to play into that mindset by playing Shane McMahon’s famous theme song.

The American Nightmare discussed this topic during his recent interview on the Impaulsive podcast, revealing that he would constantly play Shane O’Mac’s theme while in NJPW prior to himself and The Elite launching AEW. Highlights from Cody’s conversation can be found below.

Recalls working his final match for NJPW prior to him and The Elite starting AEW:

It’s not really a Shane McMahon story, but the excursion I went on. When I plugged back in, not only just WWE, but when we were starting the other promotion [AEW], the money was large. I had been away from the large money for awhile. I was in Tokyo Dome hotel getting ready to do this big show, Wrestle Kingdom for New Japan. I knew in a few weeks, it was going to go down. We were going to announce it to the world and we were going to be on an actual real network.

Jokes that he played Shane McMahon’s ‘Here Comes The Money’ theme nonstop towards the end of his NJPW run:

This is happening. Shane’s music is ‘Here Comes The Money.’ Every time I get on the elevator with other guys in the group with me, I would play that music. There were all these other wrestlers who would [turns his head]. We were the enemy. We were leaving, they didn’t know why. I just played it to the point where, now I can’t see Shane and not be like, ‘I ruined your song by playing it everywhere.

The full interview can be found below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)