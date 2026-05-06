Cody Rhodes may not be done exploring life behind the curtain in pro wrestling after all.

Speaking on a recent episode of his “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” podcast with Kit Wilson (full episode below), Rhodes revealed that he recently took a hands-on approach to revisiting the idea of working in a management or executive role.

This time within WWE.

Rhodes explained that he made a visit to WWE Headquarters, where he met with multiple departments to better understand how the company operates behind the scenes and to see if there might be a place for him outside the ring.

“I wanted to go to the office to see what life would be like at the office, at WWE HQ,” Rhodes stated. “I had a career before as an executive vice president. I failed at it. Had some success along the way but failed. Ultimately learned a great deal from said failure, as we do, that’s what we need. But I wanted to go.”

That curiosity quickly turned into something more deliberate.

Rhodes noted that he didn’t just show up casually. He treated the experience like a legitimate job opportunity, even going as far as preparing detailed materials to present to WWE officials.

“I said, ‘I’m going to treat it like I’m going there for a job. I’ll write a sample format. I’m going to write a full tech format, times and everything. And not a dreamer one, I’ll take what we have now and put one together,'” Rhodes continued. “I’m going to go and share that with Bruce Prichard and the creative team. And I’m going to sit with them. I’m going to meet with Lee Fitting and his team. I’m going to meet these departments. And not the, ‘Hi, I’m such and such.’ Not that. We can do that in three minutes. I’m going to actually, ‘No, what can I really do for you?’ Like, ‘Community, what can I really do for you?’ Do I fit in anywhere? Because I got the bug.”

He’s clearly serious about it.

To further prepare, Rhodes shared that he even reached out to members of the WWE roster to get their input on potential creative ideas, signaling that he’s thinking beyond just his own role and looking at the bigger picture.

Interestingly, Rhodes admitted that when he left AEW in 2022, he had no intention of ever stepping back into a management position in professional wrestling again.

Things change.