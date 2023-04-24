One week ago WWE and A&E premiered their Biography Legends documentary on Hall of Famer, Dusty Rhodes. The episode chronicled the American Dream’s incredible career and his work afterward as a coach for FCW/NXT. It was executive produced by his son, current WWE superstar, Cody Rhodes.

Today, Cody took to Twitter to let the WWE Universe know how proud he was of the documentary, stating that few things in his career were as important as telling his father’s story. He gives a big shout out to A&E for hosting the episode, as well as his co-producer, Rob Liano.

Didn’t get the chance to speak on it last week, but I just wanted to say how proud I was of Dusty’s documentary. Very few things in my career have ever been as important to me as being the Executive Producer and shepherding this story w/Rob Liano & @AETV.

