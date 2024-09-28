Cody Rhodes isn’t the only Superstar with a long story to tell in WWE.

“The American Nightmare” spoke with Good Karma Wrestling for an interview, during which he spoke about someone else who’s story he wants to see finished.

“I’m very impressed with Bron [Breakker],” Cody said when asked about stars he’s excited to see finish their stories in WWE. “Shoutout to Jey [Uso] for what he did. That story for Jey, that’s just a chapter in his story. I see him continuing upwards.”

He continued, “I look at somebody…not my favorite person, don’t really know him well, and what I know of him, he’s not the nicest dude, but somebody like Dom Mysterio. This guy was involved in a match for his own custody as a child and is now this wonderfully great contributor to WWE, whether they’re booing him out of the building or not, we like that. That’s an awesome thing to see. Him and Liv have had an incredible story. Dom is somebody that, if I’m looking at a story I want to watch and I can tune in to WWE in 15 years, I expect to see him in a completely different light. Nothing like we have now, a completely different light and a full evolution of his character.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)