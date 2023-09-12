Cody Rhodes made an appearance on The Dale Jr. Download to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, Rhodes noted that the wrestling business is legitimately going through a boom.

“There’s a ton of talent right now. The business is legit booming, but I feel this run has exceeded my expectations in every way, just because I’m experiencing things that only my heroes ever got to experience.

“I’m in on the high-level discussions. I’m hearing things that I always wanted to be. Again, I wanted to be the starting quarterback. That’s what I wanted to be, and being in a position where you’re real close to that, whereas I say Roman is the starting quarterback, he really is. But where you’re right there and you’re able to offer something so unique and so different. The run has really exceeded my expectations, so much so that I have the thought if it ends tomorrow, thank gosh I had it. Unbelievable.

“I tell [the fans] every night, ‘I love you guys. Thank you.’ I have just a different outlook and different perspective. I’m of the thought it will end tomorrow always, and it’s slightly getting bigger and bigger.”