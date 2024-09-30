Cody Rhodes is a man of his word.

Or at least he’s trying to be one.

“The American Nightmare” was asked by Josh Martinez during an appearance on Superstar Crossover to promote the WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event this weekend about his past talk of wanting to bring back the classic winged-eagle WWE Championship belt.

“I’m so glad you asked,” Rhodes responded. “Please know, anyone who ever heard me say the words ‘Winged Eagle Title,’ I actively am still on the hunt.”

Rhodes continued “I am still on the mission, and if anything, I have shown in the past, even if it’s for a single night or fleeting, I try to be a man of my word. So, I’m working on it.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)