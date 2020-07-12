Cody Rhodes Says His Wrestling Gym Is Opening Up This September

AEW superstar and Executive VP Cody Rhodes responded to a fan on Twitter who asked The American Nightmare to provide details about his wrestling gym opening up. Rhodes writes back, “First official camp is in September! Should have info about applications soon, I’m very excited.”

Rhodes had been hinting to fans for a while that his own personal wrestling gym was coming. He is set to defend his TNT championship against Sonny Kiss at this Wednesday’s Fight for the Fallen special.