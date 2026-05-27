Cody Rhodes is feeling confident heading into his next WWE Championship defense, even after battling through some brutal injuries coming out of WrestleMania.

While promoting his upcoming showdown against Gunther at WWE Clash in Italy during an interview with ESPN Get Up (see video below), Rhodes opened up about the physical damage he suffered at WrestleMania and how quickly he returned to action afterward.

According to “The American Nightmare,” the injuries were far more serious than many fans realized.

“Well, I’m here,” he said. “Yeah, I’m here and I’m holding the WWE Championship. So, most important thing and all that concussion protocol and the fact that this thing was completely swollen shut, staples to the back of the head, stitches to the front of the head, I still found a way to wrestle the following week. So, built a little different. Yeah. I’m feeling real braggadocious about it. You know, built different, gave me his best shot and I came and wrestled the next week.”

Rhodes clearly isn’t lacking confidence heading into this weekend’s title match.

He also pushed back on Gunther’s recent comments about Clash in Italy being favorable territory for “The Career Killer,” dismissing the idea that the crowd will automatically side with the Austrian star.

“I don’t think it’s his home turf,” he said. “This isn’t Austria. We’re talking about this is Clash in Italy. They are not the same places. Europe is not a monolith. And I actually think that he’s of the impression this will be an away game for me. I don’t think that. I think Italy will be a crowd like France was. Loudest WWE crowd imaginable.”

The WWE Championship match between Rhodes and Gunther is currently one of the featured bouts scheduled for WWE Clash in Italy this weekend.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 5/31 for live WWE Clash In Italy Results coverage.