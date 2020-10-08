AEW superstar Cody Rhodes issued a short statement on Twitter commenting on his TNT title win over Brodie Lee in a Dog Collar match on last night’s Dynamite on TNT. The victory marks the American Nightmare’s second reign with the championship after being squashed by Lee back in August.

In the post Rhodes gives a big thanks to the Nightmare Family for helping him get back into shape after his short hiatus, then states that the bout will be one that he remembers forever. He writes, “Thank you. That match will last with me maybe forever. Had a great team of people help put me back together during my hiatus. 11 pounds up & drug free! Thank you Brandi, Arn, The Nightmare Factory & Family, Sandra, Stella, ECB, Dustin, Jerry – and the BEST fans in the world.”

Rhodes is set to defend the TNT title on next week’s anniversary show against Orange Cassidy.