Few topics split wrestling fans faster than Logan Paul’s place on the WWE roster. To some, he is still a celebrity cameo with a YouTube résumé. To others, he represents a new kind of crossover star the industry can no longer ignore. That debate matters because WWE has already shown its hand by positioning Paul high on the card, forcing fans to decide whether they are watching a shortcut or the early stages of a long term investment.

That tension came into sharper focus when Cody Rhodes discussed Paul’s rise while speaking on a podcast hosted by The Undertaker. Rhodes did not pretend to enjoy praising him, but his assessment cut directly against the idea that Paul is coasting on fame alone. “I hate to put him over, but you’d like being in the ring with him,” Rhodes admitted, framing Paul as someone who brings effort rather than entitlement.

What stood out most to Rhodes was not Paul’s athletic ceiling, but his motivation. “He really doesn’t have a reason,” Rhodes noted, pointing out that Paul does not need wrestling financially or culturally to remain relevant. That lack of necessity, in Rhodes’ view, actually fuels the performance. “You don’t have to do this and there’s just good energy there,” he added, suggesting that Paul’s passion is what separates him from past celebrity experiments.

Rhodes went a step further, hinting that Paul’s trajectory is only gaining momentum. “I think he’s on the moving up, so I hope fans kind of get with it,” he said, a comment that feels less like hype and more like a locker room observation. Coming from someone who has carried the company’s top programs, that acknowledgment carries weight.

Undertaker’s perspective added another layer to the conversation. While many legends are quick to dismiss outsiders, he recalled being impressed by Paul’s instincts when the two crossed paths through media. “He was popping out, he’s actually funny,” Undertaker explained, referencing Paul’s social media jab when the Hall of Famer launched his own show. “It was pretty witty.” For Undertaker, that awareness translated into something more familiar. “He’s got that ‘IT’ factor,” he said, using a phrase rarely handed out lightly.

The endorsement from two pillars of different WWE eras reframes the larger argument around Logan Paul. This is no longer just about whether fans enjoy seeing him on television. It is about how WWE evaluates star power, commitment, and adaptability in an era where mainstream reach and in ring credibility increasingly intersect.

Paul’s rise also reflects a broader shift in wrestling culture. The line between outsider and insider is thinner than it once was, and locker room respect now hinges less on background and more on performance and preparation. As WWE continues to blend traditional pathways with unconventional ones, reactions like these signal that the measuring stick inside the business may already be changing.