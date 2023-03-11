Cody Rhodes talks about the importance of his WrestleMania 39 matchup against Roman Reigns.

The American Nightmare joined WrestleBinge to hype up his bout with the Tribal Chief, which will be for the Undisputed Universal Championship. Rhodes reveals that he’s been receiving a lot of love and praise from people in the industry since he won the Royal Rumble, but adds that none of that matters unless he delivers at the Showcase of the Immortals. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he’s gotten a lot o love from people in the industry ever since the WrestleMania 39 poster came out:

I will say that it’s been very — the graphic, the poster came out WrestleMania the other day, and the amount of text I got from people in the industry that I worked with a ton of times, but also the people I worked with just maybe one time, the amount of love that was given was really — obviously, I’m a sentimental guy, is very touching, but also really put a level of responsibility on me.

Says he has to deliver at WrestleMania:

It’s great to hear someone say, ‘He’s the right guy to face the guy,’ but, for me personally, I have to go out and execute. I have to go out and deliver. It can’t just be a pipe dream. It can’t just be hope. It has to be hope and execution, and that’s where I’m at. So I’ve tried not to get too high on the love that I’m getting from my peers in the business or get too down on any criticism that I might be getting as well just because none of it matters unless you go out there and execute and give them something to really just love and cherish. WrestleMania being the biggest thing we do, that’s what I aim to do.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)