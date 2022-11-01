WWE superstar Cody Rhodes has been sidelined since the summertime following a torn pectoral injury that derailed his comeback run that began at WrestleMania 38, with the American Nightmare’s last match taking place at the company’s Hell in a Cell event, where he not only showed off his gruesome injury but managed to defeat his rival Seth Rollins in a critically acclaimed showdown.

While the timeline for Rhodes’ return has been inconsistent he has been providing some updates to the WWE Universe. The former three-time AEW TNT champion took to Twitter and states that physical therapy has been awful, but he continues to push through thanks to the support of his family and fans. His full tweet reads:

“How’s pt going?” It’s fn’ awful. Everyday we dig into the muscle, then I scream, half the time I spot a tear flowing. It’s a near impossible task getting a bodypart that had been shredded to 100%…or Hell even 90%. But on the worst of days…I have the best reason to not tap out.

Check out Rhodes’ tweet below.