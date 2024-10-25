Everyone will remember Samantha Irvin’s emotional announcement of Cody Rhodes finishing his story and finally capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship, ending the record-setting reign by Roman Reigns on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania XL.

Including “The American Nightmare” himself.

Cody Rhodes recently sat down with MMA journalist / personality The Schmo for an interview, during which he was asked about the sudden departure of Irvin from WWE earlier this week.

“What a wonderful…I feel like time will tell. In our business, five or ten years after somebody is gone, you hear ‘how wonderful. How amazing.’ She is top five, maybe top three,” Rhodes said. “Samantha was just killing it. I know with her and WWE, they left on good terms. That’s amazing because the door is open in case she ever wants to come back.”

From there, Rhodes reflected on his personal connection to Irvin’s work in WWE, with her most memorable call being the aforementioned announcement of the result of WrestleMania XL Sunday’s main event.

“I’ve never watched WrestleMania 40 back, but I can hear it still in terms of her very emotional announcement of (me) winning the WWE Championship,” he said. “That’s going to forever be linked to me. Hats off to Samantha. That’s one of my homies and I hope to see her down the road. Whatever she does, if you heard her voice, she’s going to kill it.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)