Cody Rhodes comments on the wild press conference that occurred after WWE Fastlane, where he and Jey Uso had a blast talking with the media following their tag team title win.

The American Nightmare spoke about this topic during a recent interview with Die Woche, where he referred to the conference as a top ten moment of his career.

Well, afterwards, I told Jey, ‘That might have been a top ten moment of my career.’ One of the things you can’t see in the press conference is that the media wasn’t really asking…they were just kind of oogling us, and they’re normally a little bit quicker with the questions. A lot of the humor and what was happening, we were just lingering on it. You’ve seen the video, I have no defense for the video other than we were having a very great time. I don’t know if I can top it, press conference wise, I don’t know if I want to try to top it. Next time, I’m just coming in with a sheet of paper, maybe read some stats, some technical information.

Cody later states that he refuses to treat those press conferences too seriously because he feels like it is a nice way to pull back the curtain a little bit.

I refuse to treat the press conferences as if they are part of the show. I like them to be that comment in the night where we let our guard down a little bit, we do pull the curtain back a little bit, and we talk to…there are members of the media who really want that and then there are members of the media who want a little different. For me, I really love those. I don’t know if I’ll be welcome back or invited back. I don’t know if I can top it. It was a top ten career moment, that press conference.

Unfortunately for Cody and Jey, they would lose the tag team titles after a reign that only lasted about ten days. You can check out Cody’s comments about that here.