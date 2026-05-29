Cody Rhodes continues to make the media rounds heading into WWE Clash In Italy this weekend.

“The American Nightmare” appeared as a guest on The Rich Eisen Show on ESPN for an in-depth interview (see video below), and during the discussion he spoke about his Hollywood aspirations, the few matches he has left in WWE that are new, his past WWE departure in 2016 and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On the chances of following other former WWE Superstars in making a transition to Hollywood: “I definitely want to grow beyond telling stories in the ring. I got the opportunity to do Street Fighter, it comes out this October. Kitao Sakurai directed this movie. I saw bits of it the other day. I think it’s going to be a huge hit. I hope it is, because I had such a fun time making it. I want to do more of that. What we do in the ring is tell stories, I’d love to do it outside of falling down in the pro-wrestling ring, but that’ll come when this is done. Everyone who carried the actual main title in the industry has to carry it with the responsibility that comes with it, and the responsibility has a timeline on it. Keeping this as long as I can is the immediate goal.”

On how moving into Hollywood is a natural transition for a WWE Superstar: “Moving into Hollywood is a definite natural extension of what we do next. Just being able to tell stories. Batista, Dwayne, Cena, Terry Funk even. There has been so many examples of guys who really did well with it, and brought their skillset over to it.”

On there being a few matches in WWE he hasn’t had yet: “Beyond that, there’s a few matches left on the board at WWE I haven’t had, and there will be new matches coming about each day, because we have so many guys getting locked and loaded down in NXT that I’ll probably want to touch before all is said and done.”

On his 2016 WWE departure and the fan support he received at that time: “When I left, when I put my statement out, when I hadn’t even signed my release papers, when I just walked, when the world mobilized on social media to support me, and then the list comes out, here’s who I’m going to be wrestling. Not only did they support me on socials, they did so with their own wallets and came to these small shows. It was a very big bluff, this is a big card game, and it was a big bluff. The suit and ties, the braggadocio, the confidence, all of it ceased being a bluff the moment the fans actually stood behind me. I’m very much propped up by that fandom, and I’ve continued to be through every endeavor I took. The only thing I can say for those who are out there and they’re wanting to do more, it’s easy for me to say it now having got to the top of the mountain in the wrestling space and trying to build a new mountain. Then, it was a matter of surrounding myself with people who would support me.”

Cody Rhodes defends his Undisputed WWE Championship against Gunther at WWE Clash In Italy on May 31 in Turin, Italy.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 5/31 for live WWE Clash In Italy Results coverage.