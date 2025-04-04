During his appearance on Pardon My Take on Friday, Cody Rhodes shared his opinion regarding who The Rock should share the ring with before he hangs his boots up for good.

“The American Nightmare” stated during his appearance on the popular sports talk program that he feels The Rock has two matches he has to do, one against himself, and one against Roman Reigns.

In related news, the Undisputed WWE Champion shared his belief during a recent Fox News that as soon as they retire, John Cena and Randy Orton should both immediately be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

“I feel like there are certain people who should immediately go into the Hall of Fame when they’re done wrestling, and love him, hate him or indifferent, John Cena would check a box as somebody who should immediately go into the Hall of Fame,” Rhodes said. “Also, Randy Orton should check a box as somebody who should immediately go into the Hall of Fame.”

Cody Rhodes defends his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Sunday on April 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

