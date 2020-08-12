Cody Rhodes Says TNT Title Design Is Complete, Talks Scorpio Sky’s Athleticism

AEW superstar and Executive VP Cody Rhodes spoke with Tony Schiavone on the official AEW Youtube channel to hype up his TNT title defense against Scorpio Sky on this evening’s Dynamite on TNT. The American Nightmare reveals that the design for the belt is finally complete before discussing the challenge that Sky will bring to him. Highlights are below.

On the completed TNT title design:

You will see it tomorrow night on Dynamite. The finished…’Little Ruth’ here [unfinished TNT Championship], will be replaced. What a wonderful run, in a short span of time, throughout the pandemic and these shows we’ve been putting on. It’ll be very difficult to get this one [unfinished TNT Championship] away from me because this one is was the one that was handed to me. It’s the belt that goes along with the open challenge, this idea and these matches that i’ve had with people pushing me to my own limits, people like Sonny Kiss for example. But, I am excited to see it and the world knew something was off a bit [at Double or Nothing], so i’m excited to see it and i’m glad it will be on Dynamite.

On Scorpio Sky:

Pure athleticism wise, Scorpio Sky is probably unmatched in AEW and I even got to, on the post-show following Dynamite this week, got to hear JR talk about how it wouldn’t really be an upset [victory] if Sky was to leave TNT Champion. I think that’s how respected he is.

Check out the full interview below.