When it comes to their previous history against each other on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are split at one win a piece.

So, with that in mind: what are the chances of a trilogy match?

“The American Nightmare” spoke about this subject during an interview appearance on The SI Media Podcast.

“I’m very happy with what we put out there,” Rhodes said of his rivalry with “The OTC1” at WrestleMania. “I always try to wax poetic about him, anytime I’ve ever said something a little snarky, I guess it’s been more for entertainment. But I can tell you, that’s probably a very hard match to have happen.”

Rhodes did point out how it is such a natural match, considering they are tied at 1-1 in two main event matches at past WrestleMania shows, but brought up the possibility of a Rhodes vs. Reigns III rubber match being one that goes down in history as one of “the greatest matches that never happened.”

“But I could see it being very significant, it happening again,” Rhodes continued. “And for the fans who really make this all up… for that, you can’t just have two, you know? We split it. So that third exists. And a lot of times, sometimes matches can go in the file of the greatest match that never happened.”

Rhodes added, “I’m certainly not adverse to it. I don’t know what his outlook on it is. We’re different than we were. And again, not adverse to it, because we’re split. He won one, I won the other.”

