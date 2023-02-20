Cody Rhodes appeared on Hot 97 radio in New York this week to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, he noted that his father, Dusty Rhodes wasn’t ribbed by WWE when Vince McMahon wanted him to wear polka dots.

“One of the things I was told as a kid was right after these Garden shows with Superstar Billy Graham that Vince McMahon wanted to use Dusty and Superstar for his expansion that would become what we know as far as where we work, the biggest global sports entertainment wrestling entity on the planet, by far. They had booked recording studio time. They were going to make an album. This is before rock and wrestling. Vince had these ideas of reaching out beyond pro wrestling.”

“I’ll tell you as a kid hearing that story from Dusty, I didn’t believe it. I thought it was, you know, I’m watching VHS Coliseum Video of Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior and I thought it was his way of catching up to like, ‘Hey, I was really special too. I was really good too.’ He didn’t need to do that, but everyone’s got an ego. Come to find out, one day I’m sitting by the ring. This is before I left. I was still doing Stardust and Vince told me the exact story, how mad he was that Dad left and he was gonna give him the whole world, and he wanted him to be the Hogan and all this.”