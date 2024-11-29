WWE has had a notable record-breaking year in terms of many, many business-related metrics and figures.

With that in mind, Cody Rhodes feels that the current period of time in WWE history should be referred to as the “Record Era.”

“The American Nightmare” said as much while talking to Jimmy Fallon on a special Thanksgiving Day episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on NBC on Thursday, November 28, 2024.

“We’re in this period of time where — there was the Attitude Era, there was the Ruthless Aggression Era. And now, we don’t even know what to call this era of WWE,” Rhodes told Fallon. “I feel like we should call it the Record Era, because we’re just breaking records left and right.”

Rhodes continued, “The new management team — Triple H, Nick Khan, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson — they’ve made it so easy for me,” Rhodes said. “I’ve been dubbed the quarterback because they just call the plays, I run the play, and everyone, hopefully, we all look good. So it’s a blessed time. Thank all of you [fans] so much.”

In the past, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion has referred to the current period of time in WWE history as the “Renaissance Era.”

(H/T to Joseph Currier and F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)