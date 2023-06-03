Cody Rhodes is headed back to MizTV.

WWE has announced that Rhodes will speak with The Miz during a special edition of MizTV on Monday’s RAW. A promo for the episode, seen below, wonders what Rhodes will want to talk about with Brock Lesnar and a broken arm on his mind, but elsewhere WWE has said that The American Nightmare will be on MizTV to discuss The Beast.

For what it’s worth, Lesnar is not currently advertised for RAW by the arena or by WWE.

We noted before how Damian Priest accepted an Open Challenge issued by WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. For those who missed it, WWE has confirmed Priest vs. Rollins for RAW with the title on the line.

Below is a new promo for Monday’s RAW from the XL Center in Hartford, CT, along with the updated announced card:

* Women’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville

* Women’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Zoey Stark vs. Natalya

* Cody Rhodes appears on MizTV to discuss Brock Lesnar

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defends against Damian Priest

