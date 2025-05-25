– Cody Rhodes broke his social media silence after his appearance at the end of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. “The American Nightmare” echoed the same sentiment that he did on the microphone as the May 24 show was coming to a close. “You’ve ruined enough,” Rhodes said of John Cena, who continues to vow to ‘ruin wrestling’ before he calls it a career. “See you both at WWE Money In The Bank.” As noted, Rhodes and ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso vs. Cena and Logan Paul is expected for WWE Money In The Bank 2025 on June 7.

You’ve ruined enough… See you both at #MITB — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 25, 2025

– Legendary WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia released a video on social media after singing the national anthem before WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special on Saturday night, as well as working the NBC and Peacock special event. “It’s a wrap for tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and I am grinning ear to ear,” she wrote as the caption to the video on her Instagram page.”Thank you for all the love!!! Love you back more than you can imagine!!”

– Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media on Sunday to share the official promotional poster for the upcoming NXT x AAA Worlds Collide special event scheduled for June 7, 2025, the same day as the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event. Both shows are scheduled to take place in the Inglewood, CA. area.