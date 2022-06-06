Cody Rhodes is set to undergo surgery later this week.

After suffering a complete tear of the right pectoral tendon while weight training on Friday, Rhodes worked last night’s WWE Hell In a Cell main event and defeated Seth Rollins in a 25-minute match that was hard to watch at times due to the deep bruises on Rhodes’ arm and chest. Rhodes insisted he would wrestle the match, and spoke to the crowd after Hell In a Cell about how it was his decision to wrestle.

In an update, word now, via Fightful Select, is that Rhodes is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair the torn pectoral muscle this Thursday.

It remains to be seen how long Rhodes will be out of action, but we should have a better idea after surgery. John Cena returned from a torn pec in 4 months, while Elias was out for 5 months, Hiromu Takahashi was out for 6 months, and WWE Hall of Famer Triple H was out for 5 months.

WWE’s official story is that Rhodes suffered a partial tear during last Monday’s RAW brawl with Rollins, and then the tendon completely tore off the bone during weight training on Friday. That appears to be for the storyline only as those close to the situation said Rhodes was fine until the weight training injury on Friday.

