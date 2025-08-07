Some changes to the original advertising for the upcoming WWE U.K. tour have been made.

After initially being listed for the WWE tour of the United Kingdom in the final week of August, the top champion for the Raw and SmackDown brands are no longer expected. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins from Raw and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes from SmackDown are no longer listed for the shows.

It’s also worth noting that despite being injured, Gunther and Bianca Belair are still pictured in promotional materials for the WWE U.K. tour, including on the official WWE website, as is Rhea Ripley, however none are included in the advertised lineups for any of the five shows.

Featured below are the updated officially advertised lineups for the upcoming WWE U.K. tour:

2025 WWE U.K. TOUR LINEUPS (Aug. 23 – Aug. 28) August 23 in Liverpool * CM Punk vs. Dominik Mysterio

* WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi vs. Asuka vs. IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer

* Also scheduled are Penta, Judgment Day, Sami Zayn, Jade Cargill, Jacob Fatu, LA Knight, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Bayley and The Bloodline August 24 in Newcastle * CM Punk & Sami Zayn & Penta vs. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio

* WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi vs. Asuka vs. IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer

* Also scheduled are Jade Cargill, Jacob Fatu, LA Knight, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Bayley and The Bloodline August 26 in Manchester * CM Punk & Sami Zayn & Penta vs. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio

* WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax vs. Jade Cargill

* Also scheduled are WWE United States Women’s Champion GIULIA, Jimmy Uso, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu and The Bloodline August 27 in Leeds * CM Punk & Sami Zayn & Penta vs. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio

* WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax vs. Jade Cargill

* Also scheduled are WWE United States Women’s Champion GIULIA, Jimmy Uso, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu and The Bloodline August 28 in Cardiff * CM Punk & Sami Zayn & Penta vs. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio

* WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax vs. Jade Cargill

* Also scheduled are WWE United States Women’s Champion GIULIA, Jimmy Uso, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu and The Bloodline

Check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com from August 23 – August 28 for WWE U.K. tour results.