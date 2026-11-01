Cody Rhodes recently shared a story about 50 Cent bringing an unofficial gift-giving competition to an end on the set of Street Fighter, while also addressing criticism of WWE’s NIL recruitment system.

During an appearance on the Double Coverage Podcast, Rhodes discussed the camaraderie among the cast and production crew during filming, explaining that everyone regularly spent time together outside of work.

“On the Street Fighter set, there was this fun community going on in a sense of we’re gonna come on the weekends. We’re going to be there on days we’re not filming. We’re going to do rehearsals. We’re in together, this crew but also there were these activities. Hey, Noah Centineo invites you to dinner. We all go to dinner and every like there was a driver for you. There’s activities like that sprinkled throughout. Somebody got a food truck and brought to set. Awesome.”

Rhodes decided to take things a step further by renting a yacht for the cast and crew, complete with specialty cocktails, cigars and other amenities. The WWE Superstar admitted that his status as champion played a part in wanting to make a big impression.

“I thought I’m going to go real big. I’m WWE Champion. I flared up a bit. I’m going to get this yacht, specialty cocktails on the yacht. One of them was called the Sonic Boom. I’m going to invite as many people from the cast and production as I can. There’ll be cigars. This just be this time.”

However, 50 Cent apparently viewed Rhodes’ gesture as a challenge and responded by renting out Luna Park, an entire amusement park in Australia, for the cast, production crew and their families.

“I did that and 50 Cent came, and we all took this great picture and apparently he took it as a challenge. The following weekend, he put an end to it with renting out an entire theme park, which is Luna Park in Australia. An entire theme park for all of the production, all of the cast and their families.”

Rhodes joked that nobody attempted to top the rapper’s gesture, effectively ending the gift-giving competition.

“So there was no more gift-giving after he put his flag in the sand. 50 Cent’s gonna do what he wants to do but he he did that and it was marvelous. It was, again, nobody needed to do dinner or anything after that he made it very clear that 50 Cent is 50 Cent and he’s awesome in the movie too.”

Elsewhere during the podcast, Rhodes discussed the legacy of his father, Dusty Rhodes, and the history of professional wrestling recruiting athletes from other sports.

After co-host Zach Hirsch brought up names such as Ernie “Big Cat” Ladd and Rocky Johnson, Rhodes pointed out that wrestling promoters have been scouting athletes from outside the business for decades. He used that history to defend WWE’s current NIL program, which has faced criticism from some longtime wrestling fans.

“Today, hardcore wrestling fans don’t always love the NIL system, and I don’t think they realize, or maybe they do. That’s how we used to do it. You were out there looking for, ‘Hey, this guy he’s a baseball player out here. I think he’d be great. He’s got a great look.’ Or, you know, Bill Watts seeing somebody go through the airport. ‘What do you do?’ ‘Oh, I play offensive line.’ ‘Hey, try this.’ They were looking for the athlete. The reason they were looking for the athlete is because the wrestler’s always going to find wrestling.”

Rhodes argued that lifelong wrestling fans who are determined to enter the business will generally find their own path, while athletes from other sports might never consider professional wrestling unless the opportunity is presented to them.

“The hardcore wrestler the types that love it and it’s true to them, they’re going to find it. Johnny Gargano was always going to find WWE. He was going to do everything in his power to make sure he was in the biggest wrestling company there is.”

He also pointed to Oba Femi as an example of someone who came from an athletic background and appears to have developed a genuine passion for professional wrestling.

“But these others that are from the sports world, if you put it in front of them, they might fall in love with it. I think Oba, I don’t know, I just kind of keep a distance, watch him. I think he’s falling in love with it. That again, he’s out there shot putting or whatever the heck it was for Alabama, like setting records.”

Also during the interview, Cody Rhodes admitted stealing a lot of his WWE character from a WWE legend, and also discussed Cody Rhodes revealed why he was afraid to ask Triple H for time off from WWE to film movies.