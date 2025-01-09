Cody Rhodes and CM Punk had a good time on Monday night.

Following the historic WWE Raw on Netflix debut episode at the record-breaking crowd at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. on January 6, 2025, “The American Nightmare” and “The Best in the World” apparently went out for a night on the town.

The Undisputed WWE Champion, who made a brief appearance on the 1/6 Raw on Netflix premiere to share a highly-criticized hug with The Rock in the opening segment, shared a photo on his Instagram Stories of himself and “The Second City Saint” out for a meal together at Nobu after the show.

In the photo, Rhodes congratulates Punk and credits him for the record-breaking largest live arena gate in WWE history for his main event match against Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

“Congratulations to CM Punk and Seth Rollins for the house this past Monday,” Rhodes wrote as a caption on the aforementioned photo. “And thank you Punk for the insane amounts of Nobu consumed here.”