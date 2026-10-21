Cody Rhodes has shared his thoughts on Haku’s legendary reputation as one of the toughest men in professional wrestling history, while also highlighting a very different side of the WWE veteran.

Haku, who returned to WWE television earlier this year as part of The MFT’s presentation, has long been the subject of stories about his toughness and intimidating presence outside the ring.

During a recent interview with Comedy Shorts, Rhodes reflected on his childhood experiences around the wrestling business and how he preferred watching the action rather than learning what happened behind the scenes.

“I’ll tell you this crazy thing. I was such a slow learner in terms of… I didn’t want to know about… the secrets of it. I liked being out there. I didn’t want to be backstage, even though I was backstage with my dad all the time. I wanted to watch it.”

Rhodes then recalled an experience involving Haku, believed to have taken place in Macon, Georgia, before discussing the veteran’s reputation among fellow wrestlers.

“But one time, I think it was in Macon, Georgia, Haku, who’s on WWE TV now. Haku is notoriously the toughest wrestler of all time. Gouged a cop’s eye out. Just this amazing… If you look up anything Haku, and any wrestler will tell you, Haku is the toughest. He’s also the sweetest human being you’ve ever met.”

Despite the countless stories surrounding Haku’s toughness, Rhodes made it clear that the veteran’s kindness is just as much a part of his personality.

Also during the interview, Cody Rhodes revealed details, including length, of his new WWE contract.