Cody Rhodes appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about his move back to WWE and more.

During it, he noted he was excited to meet Bianca Belair at WrestleMania:

“The person I was most excited to meet was Bianca Belair,” Rhodes said. “I got to meet her when she had just come back from tearing the joint down and I was underneath the stage so I could hear it all. You’re always happy when you can hear a hot crowd. They had set up such a brilliant crowd and put us in a difficult position to follow. She was just a total Queen when I met her. To be able to be one of the first people to say congratulations, even though I’m brand new on the team, that was very nice. I’m a big fan having watched her last year with what she did with Sasha.”

