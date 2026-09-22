Cody Rhodes was in an unusual situation when he learned that his second daughter had been born.

Brandi Rhodes announced the birth of Leilani Ella Runnels on August 29, 2025. The announcement came as a surprise to many fans, as Cody and Brandi had largely kept the pregnancy private.

While speaking with Fandango to promote “Street Fighter” (see video below), Cody revealed that he was actually filming a scene for the movie when his daughter was born.

“I did. Let me describe to you where I was. I was laying in a body pool with multiple men just laying on one another. We had been taken out by Bison’s crew. This was a big moment for Karina, this was a moment where we were trying to be real serious and quiet as they all got their lines.”

Rhodes recalled that comedian Andrew Schulz made it difficult for everyone to remain serious during the scene.

“[Andrew] Schulz just kept loudly farting. Fart humor is not my thing and I kind of thought him as a sophisticated comic, it wouldn’t be his thing but [he’s] a big fart humor guy.”

Despite the distractions and repeated attempts to get the scene right, Rhodes then looked at his phone and received the major news.

“I’m laying down in this and he’s just ripping them. These lines continuously are being messed up and stepped on, we’re doing our best here but then I look down at my phone and my child had been born.”