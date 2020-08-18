Cody Rhodes Shoots Down Rumors That AEW Was Interested In Goldberg: “We Had No Contact”

Wrestling personality and former NWA commentator Jim Cornette recently stated on an episode of his podcast that AEW President Tony Khan was interested in bringing WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg into the promotion as a talent, with speculation that Khan would replicate Goldberg’s famous undefeated streak from his WCW days.

Today…AEW superstar and current TNT champion Cody Rhodes shot that rumor down when a fan brought it up on Twitter. The American Nightmare writes, “This isn’t real. We had no contact ha.”

A report did surface earlier today revealing that Goldberg still has matches left on his current WWE contract. You can read more about that here.