Cody Rhodes Slams Fan For Homophobic Slur Towards Sonny Kiss: “I’m Proud To Share The Ring With Sonny”

AEW superstar and Executive VP Cody Rhodes fired back at a fan on Twitter, who criticized The American Nightmare for giving a TNT title shot to Sonny Kiss at this Wednesday’s Fight for the Fallen, then proceeded to call Kiss a homophobic slur in a now deleted tweet.

Rhodes responded with, “This is terrible. And you’re not worth the signal boost. But I’ll make this clear to fans worldwide. If you have a problem with a gay man receiving a title shot, you can kiss my ass. I’m proud to share the ring with Sonny.”

This isn’t the first time an executive in AEW has come to defend one of their stars. Former women’s champion Nyla Rose received a ton of backlash due to her being transgender, with this aimed hate towards Kiss just the latest example of certain wrestling fans being too toxic for their own well being.