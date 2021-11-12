Cody Rhodes recently made an appearance on Busted Open Radio to promote Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event.

During it, the AEW star speculated on why Tony Khan continues to expand the AEW roster at a time where WWE has been letting go of so many wrestlers to save money to be more profitable. Up to this point, AEW has only released talent for disciplinary reasons.

“One of the reasons I would speculate that Tony keeps adding people is the fact that he can legitimately provide fantasy dream matches on a weekly basis,” Rhodes said. “Some of them are rooted in deep, almost that Southern take, those stories. Others are personal issues and modern, and everything that comes with a piece of entertainment today.

Rhodes continued, “Others are just straight up, I want to see this wrestler wrestle this guy. There could be no personal issue between Bryan Danielson and Miro, but I have to see it. That’s a main event. There’s a huge personal issue with CM Punk and Eddie Kingston, and we’ve only seen the tip of that iceberg. I have to see it. There’s years worth of equity in Hangman Adam Page. I have to see it.”