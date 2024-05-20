Cody Rhodes reflects on his time in AEW.

The Undisputed Universal WWE Champion spoke about the company he helped create during a recent interview on Busted Open Radio. Cody famously left AEW in 2022 to return to WWE, where he is now one of the biggest superstars on the roster. Busted Open host David LeGreca asked him if still keeps tabs on AEW and what they are doing. This was his response:

I think I’ll always have an eye on it. Because it’s just not something you can abandon in your mind in a sense of, hey, me, Matt [Jackson], Nick [Jackson], Kenny [Omega], Tony [Khan], Brandi [Rhodes], Bernie [Cahill], Chris [Harrington], Dana [Massie] started this thing, especially if you were in those initial meetings. So I’ll always have an eye for it. I could never just pretend it’s not there anymore.

Cody later stated that he could never root against AEW because it was ‘his baby,” adding that it was a great season of his life.

I had said this before, I wouldn’t root against my former company. And I keep eyes on them. And I have a lot of really great memories, really more than anything,” Rhodes said. “Sometimes things are just for a season in your life. That was a season in my life, and it was a really great season.

AEW is preparing for its fifth incarnation of Double or Nothing this Sunday, which was the very first AEW show in history. You can check out Cody’s full interview here.