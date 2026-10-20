Cody Rhodes’ Street Fighter co-stars had plenty to say about his portrayal of Guile when they joined him on What Do You Wanna Talk About?. The conversation also covered the early criticism Callina Liang faced after being cast as Chun-Li and why Andrew Koji approached the film’s fights much like a wrestler approaches a match.

Rhodes hosted Liang, Koji and Noah Centineo as they promoted the film, which opened October 16. He recalled arriving on the set with Guile’s signature hair while the other actors were filming, and said their reaction helped him feel welcome before his first scene.

I came on and you were just in the midst of it. And then you looked at me and said, “Now we’re making Street Fighter.” And I thought, well, the big pressure’s on, you know? Scene’s the next day, better not blow it. But it was so welcoming.

Rhodes’ castmates went on to praise the humor he brought to Guile, including his improvised lines. Rhodes said he learned from watching the three leads build their characters and came away more interested in acting, while making clear that wrestling remains his work.

I was blown away by the questions that you three would ask about the characters. And the process reminded me of what I do in sports entertainment and pro wrestling when we try to make physicality tell a story. … I love WWE. It’s my life’s work, but also I’m born in wrestling. Like, I can’t go anywhere and I’m never going to leave. It’s part of what I do. But it was, you know how you get the bug a little? I left with so much bug.

Liang described a rougher welcome to the project. She said a Reddit discussion about her body appeared within half an hour of the announcement that she would play Chun-Li, giving her little time to settle into the role before facing comments about whether she looked the part.

The day they announced that I was playing Chun-Li, someone had made a Reddit page on how my thighs were just not it, not big enough. … It was like within 30 minutes of the announcement. … I went in and read all the comments. I shouldn’t have done that or maybe I should have. I don’t know, but it fired me up. I was like, guys, give me a second. Let me cook. I just got the role.

Koji, who plays Ryu, explained that the cast trained for their characters’ individual styles before working through the choreographed fights. He said the physical demands mattered, but the action also had to reveal who the characters were, a point Rhodes recognized from pro wrestling.

Just doing martial arts or just showing off what kind of skills you can do, that’s not interesting. You can look up stuff on YouTube. It’s what story are you telling? What’s the physical story? … In each punch and kick and moment, you learn about the character. Why are they moving? How are they doing? Are they holding back? Why are they holding back? How’d they react to this hit? It’s physical storytelling in a way.

WrestlingHeadlines has covered Rhodes and Roman Reigns’ roles in the movie since the trailer arrived. This conversation gave the cast a chance to describe the work and scrutiny behind those characters in their own words.