Cody Rhodes competed with a complete tear of his right pectoral tendon to defeat Seth Rollins in the main event of tonight’s WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event.

News broke earlier that said Rhodes suffered a pec tear while weight training on Friday, causing him to be pulled from his Street Fight with Rollins at Saturday’s WWE live event in Champaign, IL. Rhodes still appeared and did an angle with Rollins, but word went around backstage that he was injured. It was reported earlier this afternoon that Rhodes would still work the Hell In a Cell match. WWE then announced on the Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show that Rhodes was injured. WWE claimed Rhodes suffered a partial tear during last Monday’s RAW brawl with Rollins, but then the tendon completely tore off the bone while Rhodes was weight training on Friday. WWE also noted at that point that Rhodes insisted he was still going to compete.

Rhodes tweeted before Hell In a Cell and wrote, “For the love of the game”

Fast forward to tonight’s Cell main event. Rollins came out in his gear, but he quickly revealed that he was wearing the black & yellow polka dot attire that WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes once wore in WWE. Fans booed the disrespect as Rollins laughed and went to the Cell. Rhodes then made his way to the ring, and while he was wearing his ring jacket, it was clear to see that his arm and chest was bruised.

Rhodes removed his jacket after formal ring introductions and the Allstate Arena in Chicago went almost silent. Rhodes revealed a nasty, deep bruise on his upper arm and his chest. Rollins laughed at the injury and the match began.

The crowd in Rosemont, IL seemed shocked for most of the match, despite Rollins focusing on the injury and Rhodes selling the hurt arm. It felt like it took a while for everyone to get over just how bad Rhodes’ bruises were. There was significant concern on social media, and the same feeling among fans watching at home. While Rhodes worked and seemed like he was handling it fine, it was hard to watch as Rollins focused on the bruises, jabbing kendo sticks into it, and slapping him across the arm and chest with a weight belt. Rollins and Rhodes used several weapons in the match, including a bull rope, tables, chairs, kendo sticks, and more.

The finish to the match saw Rollins bring a sledgehammer into play. Rollins blocks the sledgehammer and then blocked a Pedigree attempt by Rollins, and came right back with a Pedigree of his own to Rollins. They continued until Rhodes kick out of the Stomp twice. Rollins then used a CrossRhodes on Rollins, but Rhodes came right back with a CrossRhodes of his own. Rhodes tried to use the sledgehammer but his arm wasn’t strong enough. Rollins charged with the sledgehammer but Rhodes knocked it away and hit the CrossRhodes. Rhodes then delivered a second CrossRhodes and thought about going for a third, but he changes his mind and let Rollins fall to the mat. Rhodes then grabbed the sledgehammer and nails Rollins in the face with it, allowing him to cover for the pin to win.

After the match, Rhodes gave a nod to his father and began celebrating, despite being in pain from the injury. Rhodes limped to the corner to pose for the crowd some more, then dropped to his knees, and said “thank you” after kissing the mat. Hell In a Cell went off the air with Rhodes raising his fist in the air and yelling out to the crowd.

There’s no word yet on what’s next for Rhodes and Rollins, but it looks like their feud is over. After the match, Rhodes motioned to signal the end of the program. The feud ended 3-0 in Rhodes’ favor after he defeated Rollins at WrestleMania 38, WrestleMania Backlash, and now Hell In a Cell.

WWE has not announced a timeframe on Rhodes’ return to action, and there’s no word yet on how long he will be on the shelf, or if he will need surgery. It’s possible that he will be out of action for 6-12 months due to the complete tear.

