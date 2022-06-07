WWE has confirmed that Cody Rhodes will be undergoing surgery this week.

It was previously reported that Rhodes was undergoing surgery to repair a complete tear of the right pectoral tendon on Thursday of this week, but WWE noted on RAW that Rhodes will be going under the knife on Wednesday.

This week’s post-Hell In a Cell edition of WWE RAW opened up with Rhodes coming to the ring to discuss his Cell win over Seth Rollins. He thanked fans for their support and the praise they gave him for performing on Sunday despite the injury, but said he’s the one who is privileged to be able to do what he does. Rhodes admitted that his injury is demoralizing, but he said he doesn’t want to be down & out about it. Rhodes added that he wants his daughter, when she gets older, to watch his match with Rollins and know that he was not cynical or jaded during what could’ve been the worst night of his life, that he stood and fought in literal hell.

Rhodes then praised Rollins as one of the very best Superstars in the business. He declared that the Rhodes vs. Rollins book has been written, and is now in the archives. Rhodes said he is officially done with Rollins. He then pointed to the Money In the Bank briefcases above the ring and said the MITB contract has eluded him his entire career, and while he’s “a little beat up” right now, he hopes in four weeks time that there’s some way he can climb the ladder, grab the briefcase and cash it in to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Fans chanted for Rhodes but that’s when Rollins interrupted.

Rollins said he still does not like Rhodes, but Rhodes earned his respect at Hell In a Cell. Rollins praised Rhodes some more and said his father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, would be very proud of his baby boy. Rhodes began tearing up as fans chanted his name. Rollins went on to shake Rhodes’ hand, while whispering something between them in his ear. Rollins exited the ring and left Rhodes alone. Rhodes backed up the ramp to the stage, and waved to the crowd until Rollins ran back out and dropped Rhodes from behind with a sledgehammer. Rollins man-handled Rhodes some while he was down as officials tried to restore order, and then delivered a Stomp to Rhodes’ bruise. Rollins tortured Rhodes some more while he was down, and then left to “you suck!” chants from the crowd.

WWE later aired footage of Rhodes being tended to on the stage by medics and officials. He was helped to his feet and offered a stretcher, but he backed away from the help and limped away on his own, refusing the assistance.

As we’ve noted, it was reported over the weekend that Rhodes suffered the injury while weight training on Friday, but he insisted on working Hell In a Cell. Rhodes was pulled from Saturday’s Street Fight against Rollins at the WWE live event in Champaign, IL, but he did appear for an angle with Rollins. WWE then announced on Sunday that Rhodes suffered a partial tear during last week’s RAW brawl with Rollins, and that the tendon then tore completely off the bone while weight training on Friday. WWE also reported that Rhodes insisted on working Hell In a Cell. It’s believed that there was no injury in last week’s RAW brawl, and that Rhodes was fine until weight training on Friday.

It’s likely that Rhodes will be out of action for at least a few months, forcing him to miss Money In the Bank and SummerSlam, but that has not been confirmed. While Rhodes indicated he wants to work Money In the Bank, one months of recovery time seems like a long shot. WWE should have a better idea of Rhodes’ recovery time after surgery on Wednesday.

Below are related shots of Rollins and Rhodes on this week's RAW:

"I know I'm the last person you need to hear this from … but Dusty is very proud of his baby boy right now." – @WWERollins @CodyRhodes #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/xbmNbGwE3m — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022

The American Nightmare refuses the stretcher as @CodyRhodes walks away on his own power.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fOjEuvkV88 — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022

