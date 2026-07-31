Cody Rhodes isn’t interested in hearing criticism of The Miz’s in-ring ability.

During the latest episode of his What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast (see video below), Rhodes spoke highly of The Miz and pushed back against the longtime criticism that the former WWE Champion isn’t a good wrestler.

Rhodes didn’t hold back when addressing fans who question Miz’s abilities.

“Anytime somebody sits with me and tells me, ‘Oh, I don’t think Miz is a good wrestler,’ get the fck out of here. You! Get the fck out of here.”

Rhodes went on to explain that there are many different ways to succeed in professional wrestling, pointing to Miz’s longevity and versatility as proof of his talent.

“Because he’s done it, right? And it’s all different types. It’s fun, variety, entertainment. It’s the wrestling, wrestling.”

He added that once someone has proven they can perform at that level, it’s not something that simply disappears.

“If you can do it, and you did it once, you can do it again…”