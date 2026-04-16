Pat McAfee is such a good talker, he has obtained jobs as a podcast host on ESPN, a host on College GameDay, and a color-commentator gig in WWE.

But how is he when it comes to promos in pro wrestling?

If you ask Cody Rhodes, he’s not that great.

“The American Nightmare” appeared on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina to promote WrestleMania 42, and during the discussion, the Undisputed WWE Champion didn’t hold back when it came to his thoughts on Pat McAfee’s verbal ability as it relates to the world of WWE.

“He’s standing there doing fart jokes and WrestleMania catchphrases, yelling ‘What?’ at a bunch of kids who don’t even remember ‘What?’ He’s talking about the Attitude Era,” Rhodes said. “It was 30 years ago. I would’ve been ten. We got them. They had a great run.”

Rhodes would go on to explain how McAfee angered him.

“When he did that, I was mad,” he said. “I won’t say who, but we had a partner with WWE who did merch for us and they did all Attitude Era merch. I remember going and being kind of disgusted. I’m speaking on behalf of my generation. I loved the Attitude Era, but we did all this work, WWE is on ESPN and Netflix. WrestleMania 39 broke records, WrestleMania 40 broke those records. At what point do you want to shine a little?”

Cody Rhodes defends his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42 in a match where Pat McAfee has vowed that if Orton loses, WWE fans will no longer see or hear from him ever again.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.