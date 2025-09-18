Cody Rhodes is gearing up for his latest Undisputed WWE Championship defense against Drew McIntyre at WrestlePalooza on ESPN this Saturday in Indianapolis, IN.

Ahead of the showdown, “The American Nightmare” appeared as a guest on ESPN’s Get Up for an interview about how this reign feels different than his first run on top.

“I think this time around, I’m really just trying to enjoy it. I mean, I spent — no matter how you look at our industry, the suspension of disbelief — I spent my whole career chasing this one. And to get it the first time, it just felt like such pressure was on,” Rhodes said. “Now it’s just a good season of my life. Just had baby girl number two. The title in hand. I just want to enjoy it. Just have a good time. You know, let’s just all have a good time.”

WrestlePalooza is set to usher in a new era for WWE, serving as the first Premium Live Event to air on ESPN’s new streaming platform. Rhodes took time to hype the event while praising the depth of the current roster.

“What you’ll see with WrestlePalooza is: there’s somebody for everybody, in terms of the roster we have. WWE’s roster — Joe [Tessitore] was just talking about it the other day — has never been this stacked,” Rhodes said. “So the fact that you have John Cena on a retirement tour, you have myself, you know, pat on the back, with the WWE Championship. Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, AJ Lee returning — if you tune in and you’ve never stepped in before, I think you’re going to have a great time. You’re going to find someone you fall in love with and stick with us.”

