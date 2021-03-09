AEW superstar Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Action Sports Jax On ESPN69‪0 about a variety of different topics, including how he doesn’t understand when people doubt him, and how he believes NBA legend Shaq caught the wrestling bug after their match. Highlights are below. ‬

I know people were skeptical, and I understand why. I’m part of the hardcore audience and love pure wrestling, but I love doing things that have a hook to them and a sizzle to them that help drive pure wrestling. The same show Shaq was on, also featured Tully Blanchard. I’m surprised when people doubt me. I don’t mean to sound braggadocious, but I don’t go into anything without a game plan and being extremely organized. I assumed a lot of responsibility with a new talent in Jade, an untested talent in Red Velvet, and Shaq, who is not a wrestler.

After it was over, I can tell you, [Shaq] has the bug. The one thing I did tell him, and we didn’t talk much, but I told him, ‘I think you’re a wrestler now.’ I meant that. There are matches people want to see, he took training very seriously, he brings eyes to our product and perhaps those eyes stay and watch the pure wrestling.

