Cody Rhodes hypes up WarGames at WWE Survivor Series.

The American Nightmare will be teaming with Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso to battle the Judgment Day in the annual cage match, which he promoted during a recent interview with Gabby on Gabby AF. When Cody was asked if his team would be wearing matching gear he said that fans would have to wait and see, but one thing he does address is uncertainty about wearing face paint due to his PTSD from playing Stardust.

I think as far as gear goes, I kind of let Sandra, Sandra kind of just does her thing now. We’ve grown so much that the American Nightmare aspect of it…we have brand guidelines now. ‘Hey, the shoulder scales have to be there.’ She’s got this list of things she knows she had to hit, but then she has a lot of fun. I believe she probably will do something linked to the poster. I don’t know if we’re painting up camo-wise our faces, just because I still have terrible PTSD over when I used to paint my face, but I’d like to see our team kind of do something cohesive. That would be fun, even if it’s our own way of being cohesive, but we’ll see. We might show up looking dramatically different, whereas The Judgment Day is a fully functioning group of friends, they are legit friends, which is crazy. So we’ve got our work cut out for us.

In a separate interview, Cody spoke about his monumental loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, admitting that he still doesn’t know how to feel about it until he gets to “finish his story.” You can read about that here.

