AEW star and Executive VP Cody Rhodes was the latest guest on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Rhodes discussed the importance of the 18-49 demographic rating to AEW for its Dynamite TV show. Of course, Jericho has declared himself as “The Demo God”. Here is what he had to say:

“We joke about the demo, but it’s not a joke,” Rhodes noted. “There’s a potential, this is for any show, if you don’t look at that, you’re going to age out. One of the reasons I’ve turned my act around into a bit of a squeaky clean act is because it’s really not an act anymore. I want to engage a young fan base and not just the young and affluent and cool. I want to engage kids because the show has a lot of grittiness, a lot of violence [and] a lot of adult content. I want to make sure they know, hey, there’s guys doing right, and there’s guys doing wrong. “That’s here too, just like all great wrestling shows when they’ve been great. The youth we have and the demo is really not a joke at all. Anyone who’s not scared and I’m not talking about our competitor. I’m talking about any show. If you’re not in the youth, in terms of if they’re not watching your show, you should absolutely be terrified. 50 plus means you’re losing your audience. Again, this is about TV in general not about WWE and not about AEW because we see all 50 shows.”

