Cody Rhodes has nothing but good things to say about New Japan Pro Wrestling.

During a recent appearance on the Flagrant podcast, “The American Nightmare” discussed NJPW star Hirooki Goto, who joins Rhodes and fellow WWE Superstar Roman Reigns as part of the cast of the upcoming Street Fighter movie.

When asked about Goto by Andrew Schulz, Rhodes spoke about his standing in the Japanese promotion.

“Goto wrestles for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Goto’s been one of their top stars for quite some time,” Rhodes said.

Schulz followed up by asking whether Goto could be compared to someone like The Undertaker or John Cena in terms of his status in NJPW.

Rhodes didn’t make that comparison, instead admitting that he never had the opportunity to share the ring with Goto in a singles match during his time in Japan.

“No. I feel like hardcore fans will probably not like my [response] — I actually never wrestled directly one-on-one with Goto,” Rhodes explained. “I would’ve liked to wrestle him and another guy named [Tomohiro] Ishii.”

The conversation also led Rhodes to reflect on his own experience working for NJPW, where he competed before returning to WWE.

Rhodes praised the promotion’s approach to professional wrestling, particularly its emphasis on the athletic and competitive aspects of the business.

“Japan wrestling is treated very sport heavy. Sport first,” Rhodes said. “They definitely have sports entertainment and they’d understand that, but it’s very sport first. It’s a great place to wrestle, I was very thankful.”

Also during the appearance on the Flagrant podcast, Cody Rhodes broke the news that he has re-signed with WWE, in addition to speaking about WWE’s ‘next level pay’ now being equal to other top sports. He also revealed two WWE accomplishments that have eluded him throughout his career.