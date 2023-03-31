Cody Rhodes talks his time in AEW, and how he regularly put over younger talents while wrestling here.

The American Nightmare recently spoke with Bleacher Report about this topic, where the former three-time TNT Champion admitted that he didn’t want to always play the coach, and wanted to be a player himself. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On AEW’s early days and surviving through the pandemic:

People forget that during the early AEW days, you have this really hot thing and then the pandemic hits. You’re trying to figure out how to keep producing a TV show when half your colleagues are on the West Coast, so during that time, he didn’t sleep. It was work, work, work.

On putting over young talents in AEW:

I was letting some of them beat me long before they should ever beat me. I wanted them to succeed, and I still do, but it wasn’t time for me to be a coach. It was time for me to be a player.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rhodes discussed his upcoming showdown with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. You can read about that here.