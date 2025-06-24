Cody Rhodes is eventually going to turn to the dark side.

That’s what everyone seems to think.

During a recent interview with Kay Adams, “The American Nightmare” addressed that talk, and the chances of fans eventually seeing him turn heel.

“You’ll know because X and Instagram will hate it,” he said. “Because today, heels are like, oh, that’s a cool heel. We’re loving John Cena, no, if you’re if you’re burying it and hate it and talking about how you don’t want it on your TV that’s what an actual bad guy is.”

Rhodes continued, joking that if Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had things his way, he would have already turned heel in WWE.

“I think you have a good solid year, maybe even three years (before I turn), because I am not changing until I’m changed, if that makes any sense,” he said. “My hair is naturally dark. I don’t know if I could go back. But if The Rock had it his way, I would have been changed already. So I think he sees something that maybe I don’t see, and that’s a very smart individual. So maybe I follow his lead. Maybe not.”

